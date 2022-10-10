Culture
Upcoming events this week: Oct. 10-16
Monday, Oct. 10
- Watercolor Workshop at BASE, 10 a.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart Live at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
- The Studio Practice at BASE, 1 p.m.
- Big Sky School District Board Meeting at Big Sky School District, 3:45 p.m.
- Bingo with Big Sky American Legion Post 99 at The Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Film: Kendal Mountain Tour at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- MSU Fall Choral Concert at MSU Reynolds Recital Hall Bozeman, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart Duo at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
- After School ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 12 p.m.
- LPHS Volleyball vs. Twin Bridges High School at Bough-Dolan Athletic Center, 2 p.m.
- Bozeman Fall MADE fair at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Kings Return at Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 6:30 p.m.
- LPHS Football vs. Sheridan High School at Big Horn Coliseum, 7 p.m.
- MSU Symphony Orchestra Concert at MSU Reynolds Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Divide: The Montana Jazz Project at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Robby Hutto at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
- Bozeman Fall MADE fair at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, 9 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ B Minus at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 p.m.
- All Saints Big Sky Service at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Screening: Sunday Night Football at The Independent, 6:15 p.m.
- Live Music: Tom Murphy & Kevin Fabozzi Live at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
