Culture
Upcoming events this week Oct. 17-23
Monday, Oct. 17
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
- ABC’s of Common Neurological & Behavioral Concerns in Children at Big Sky Library, 6:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart Live at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
- Big Sky County Water & Sewer Board Meeting at Big Sky Water and Sewer District, 8 a.m.
- The Studio Art Practice at BASE, 1 p.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence Live at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Film: Propeller at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- A Slice of Community Week at Beehive Basin Brewery, 5 p.m.
- Jumpstart to Oil Painting Class at BASE, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
- Visit Big Sky Board of Directors Meeting at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
- Mosaic Art Class at BASE, 10 a.m.
- After School ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- HorrorFest Film: “Halloween 1” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
- Screening: “Helambu” at The Commons, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Jacob Roundtree at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Salomon Quality Ski Time Film Tour at Emerson Center for Arts and Culture, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Kent Johnson and Friends at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
- Great Pumpkin Giveaway Food Drive at Fire Pit Park, 12 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Zander Chovanes at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Stoneman’s Way at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Spearience at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints Big Sky Service at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Community Art Class: Weaving at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Tom Murphy & Kevin Fabozzi at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
