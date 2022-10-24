Culture
Upcoming events this week: Oct. 24-30
Monday, Oct. 24
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Wednesday, Oct. 26
- Big Sky Fire District Board of Trustees Meeting at Big Sky Water and Sewer District, 8:30 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Big Sky Community Organization community feedback session at BASE, 12 p.m.
- Jumpstart to Oil Painting Class at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Show: “The Great DuBois Masters of Variety” at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Showing: Warren Miller’s “Daymaker” at The Independent, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
- Mosaic Art Class at BASE, 10 a.m.
- After School ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Big Sky Community Organization community feedback session at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
- Haunted Peaks Festival: Geocache Mystery at Town Center, All Day
- Haunted Peaks Festival Window: Display Competition at Town Center, All Day
- Studio Art Practice at BASE, 1o a.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 12 p.m.
- Live Music: Cole Decker at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Haunted Peaks Festival: Skull and Roses Ball with Dead Sky at The Independent, 9 p.m.
- Live Music: Aaron Young & Austin Gaskins at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
- Haunted Peaks Festival: Geocache Mystery at Town Center, All Day
- Haunted Peaks Festival Window: Display Competition at Town Center, All Day
- Haunted Peaks Festival: 3rd Annual Haunted Run at Town Center, 1 p.m.
- Haunted Peaks Festival: Haunted House at Choppers, 12-6 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Zander Chovanes at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Haunted Peaks Festival: Monster Mash at BASE, 8 p.m.
- Haunted Peaks Festival: Dance Party at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Large Human at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
- Costume Contest and DJ with 406 Agave at Blue Buddha, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
- Haunted Peaks Festival: Geocache Mystery at Town Center, All Day
- Haunted Peaks Festival Window: Display Competition at Town Center, All Day
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints Big Sky Service at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Haunted Peaks Festival: Yappy Hour at The Rocks, 2 p.m.
- Haunted Peaks Festival: Dia de los Muertos at Len Hill Park, 4 p.m.
- Costume Climb! At BASE, 4 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
