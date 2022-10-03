Connect with us

Culture

Upcoming events this week: Oct. 3-9

Published

7 hours ago

on

Monday, Oct. 3

  • Watercolor Workshop at BASE, 10 a.m.
  • Community Week: Lunch & Learn at The Wilson Hotel, 12 p.m.
  • Community Week: Voter Education at Buck’s T-4 Lodge, 5 p.m.
  • All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
  • Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

  • Community Week: Coffee with Community Leaders at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m.
  • Community Week: Discussion on water supply on Zoom, 12 p.m.
  • Community Week: Discussion on emergency management on Zoom, 12 p.m.
  • Studio Practice at BASE, 1 p.m.
  • All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

  • Fall Commission/BSRAD Meeting at The Wilson Hotel, 9 a.m.
  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
  • Community Week: 2nd Annual Community Expo at The Wilson Hotel, 3 p.m.
  • Lone Peak High School Homecoming Parade at Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
  • All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

  • Community Week: Coffee with Community Leaders at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m.
  • All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
  • Community Week: Discussion on transportation on Zoom, 12 p.m.
  • Community Week: Discussion on housing on Zoom, 2 p.m.
  • LPHS Girls Soccer vs. Park High School at Big Horn Coliseum, 4 p.m.
  • After School ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
  • Community Potluck at BASE, 5 p.m.
  • 5th Annual Community Builders Forum & Economic Outlook at Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 5:30 p.m.
  • LPHS Boys Soccer vs. Park High School at Big Horn Coliseum, 6 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
  • Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

  • Community Week: Volunteer Event at Len Hill Park, 8 a.m.
  • All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 12 p.m.
  • LPHS Football vs. Simms High School at Big Horn Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music: Jacob Rountree – Duo Set at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints Big Sky Service at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
  • Community Art Class: Lidded Geometric Ceramic Boxes at BASE, 6 p.m.
  • Screening: Sunday Night Football at The Independent, 6:15 p.m.
  • Live Music: Tom Murphy & Kevin Fabozzi Live at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Related Topics:

Julia is the Digital Producer for Explore Big Sky.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

october, 2022

Filter Events

No Events

Weather

Advertisements

X
X