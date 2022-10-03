Culture
Upcoming events this week: Oct. 3-9
Monday, Oct. 3
- Watercolor Workshop at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Community Week: Lunch & Learn at The Wilson Hotel, 12 p.m.
- Community Week: Voter Education at Buck’s T-4 Lodge, 5 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
- Community Week: Coffee with Community Leaders at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m.
- Community Week: Discussion on water supply on Zoom, 12 p.m.
- Community Week: Discussion on emergency management on Zoom, 12 p.m.
- Studio Practice at BASE, 1 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
- Fall Commission/BSRAD Meeting at The Wilson Hotel, 9 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Community Week: 2nd Annual Community Expo at The Wilson Hotel, 3 p.m.
- Lone Peak High School Homecoming Parade at Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
- Community Week: Coffee with Community Leaders at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Community Week: Discussion on transportation on Zoom, 12 p.m.
- Community Week: Discussion on housing on Zoom, 2 p.m.
- LPHS Girls Soccer vs. Park High School at Big Horn Coliseum, 4 p.m.
- After School ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Community Potluck at BASE, 5 p.m.
- 5th Annual Community Builders Forum & Economic Outlook at Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 5:30 p.m.
- LPHS Boys Soccer vs. Park High School at Big Horn Coliseum, 6 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
- Community Week: Volunteer Event at Len Hill Park, 8 a.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 12 p.m.
- LPHS Football vs. Simms High School at Big Horn Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Jacob Rountree – Duo Set at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints Big Sky Service at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Community Art Class: Lidded Geometric Ceramic Boxes at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Sunday Night Football at The Independent, 6:15 p.m.
- Live Music: Tom Murphy & Kevin Fabozzi Live at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
