Culture
Upcoming events this week: Sept. 12-18
Monday, Sept. 12
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at the Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
- Big Sky Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting at the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
- Big Sky Resort Area District Board Meeting at the Big Sky Resort Area District, 9 a.m.
- Big Sky Farmers Market at Town Center, 5 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at the Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Fish Camp Boys at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
- Live Music: Lost Ox at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
- Live Music: Zander Chovanez at the Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Dj Moe Jazz at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at the Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Benn & Able Duo at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
- Dance party with DJs Take-A-Chance and Jenn N Juice at The Independent, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- Big Sky Resort and Bike Park Closing Day at Big Sky Resort, 10 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at the Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at the Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Tom Murphy and Kevin Fabozzi at the Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
