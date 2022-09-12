Connect with us

Upcoming events this week: Sept. 12-18

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, Sept. 12

  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at the Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

  • Big Sky Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting at the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
  • Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

  • Big Sky Resort Area District Board Meeting at the Big Sky Resort Area District, 9 a.m.
  • Big Sky Farmers Market at Town Center, 5 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at the Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Fish Camp Boys at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

  • Live Music: Lost Ox at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

  • Live Music: Zander Chovanez at the Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Dj Moe Jazz at Tips Up, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

  • Live Music: Chandler Huntley at the Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Benn & Able Duo at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
  • Dance party with DJs Take-A-Chance and Jenn N Juice at The Independent, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • Big Sky Resort and Bike Park Closing Day at Big Sky Resort, 10 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at the Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship at the Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Tom Murphy and Kevin Fabozzi at the Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

