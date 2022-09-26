Culture
Upcoming events this week Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Monday, Sept. 26
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
- Studio Practice at BASE, 1 p.m.
- After School Artventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
- One Book Big Sky at the Big Sky Library, 6:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Film: Under an Arctic Sky and Arc of Aleutia at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
- Big Sky Fire District Board of Trustees Meeting at Big Sky Water and Sewer District, 8:30 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Big Sky Farmers Market in Town Center, 5 p.m.
- Santosha’s 10th Birthday Celebration at Santosha Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Robby Hutto at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
- LPHS Girls Soccer vs. Laurel at the Big Horn Coliseum, 4 p.m.
- LPHS Boys Soccer vs. Laurel at the Big Horn Coliseum, 6 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Marcedes Carol at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Swamp Moose at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 12 p.m.
- LPHS Volleyball vs. Gardiner at the Bough-Dolan Athletics Center, 4 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Craig Hall Trio and Friends at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Take a Chance at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
- Oktoberfest Ironman Open at the Big Sky Resort Golf Course, 10 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints Big Sky Service at the Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at the Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Screening: Sunday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Tom Murphy & Kevin Fabozzi at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
