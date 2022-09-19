Culture
Upcoming events this week: September 19-25
Monday, Sept. 19
- Watercolor Workshop at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
- Big Sky County Water & Sewer Board Meeting at Big Sky County Water & Sewer, 8 a.m.
- Live Music: Marcedes Carroll at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
- Big Sky Farmers Market at the Town Center, 5 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Dan Dubuque at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Cole Decker at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Manhattan Short Film Festival at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Boot Juice at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 12 p.m.
- Live Music: Zander Chovanes at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Craig Hall Trio and Friends at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Cole Thorne, Brambles & Briar at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Stick and String Duo at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints Big Sky Service at the Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at the Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Community Art Class: Ceramics with Pressed Botanicals at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Tom Murphy & Kevin Fabozzi at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
