Upcoming events this week: September 19-25

Published

17 hours ago

on

Monday, Sept. 19

  • Watercolor Workshop at BASE, 10 a.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

  • Big Sky County Water & Sewer Board Meeting at Big Sky County Water & Sewer, 8 a.m.
  • Live Music: Marcedes Carroll at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

  • Big Sky Farmers Market at the Town Center, 5 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Dan Dubuque at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

  • All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
  • Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Cole Decker at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Manhattan Short Film Festival at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Boot Juice at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

  • All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 12 p.m.
  • Live Music: Zander Chovanes at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Craig Hall Trio and Friends at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Cole Thorne, Brambles & Briar at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Stick and String Duo at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints Big Sky Service at the Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at the Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
  • Community Art Class: Ceramics with Pressed Botanicals at BASE, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Tom Murphy & Kevin Fabozzi at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Julia is the Digital Producer for Explore Big Sky.

