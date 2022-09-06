Culture
Upcoming events this week: September 6-11
Tuesday, Sept. 6
- Open Studio Painting at BASE, 12 p.m.
- Bozeman Farmers’ Market at Lindley Park, 5 p.m.
- Film: “Fine Lines” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
- Big Sky Farmers Market
- Town Center, 5 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
- Fifth Annual BZN International Film Festival at the Emerson Center, 9 a.m.
- WIA’s Wine, Wickets & More at the Moonlight Lodge, 4 p.m.
- 6th Annual Spirits in the Sky at The Wilson Hotel, 4 p.m.
- Gallatin River Cleanup BBQ and Kick-off at the Big Sky Community Park, 5 p.m.
- Music in the Mountains: Pinky and the Floyd
- Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
- Thursday Night Football: Bills @ Rams at The Independent, 6:15 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
- Gallatin River Cleanup in the Gallatin Canyon, 8 a.m.
- Fifth Annual BZN International Film Festival at the Emerson Center, 9 a.m.
- Downtown Art Walk in Downtown Bozeman, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Craig Hall Trio and Friends at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Max Hay at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
- Gallatin River Cleanup in the Gallatin Canyon, 8 a.m.
- Bozeman Out of the Darkness Walk in Lindley Park, 9 a.m.
- Fifth Annual BZN International Film Festival at the Emerson Center, 9 a.m.
- Mountainfilm on tour: Climbing clinic at BASE, 12 p.m.
- Football: MSU Bobcats vs Morehead State at the MSU Bobcat Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
- Mountainfilm on tour: Kids film screening at BASE, 2 p.m.
- Mountainfilm on tour: Indomitable Spirit screening at The Independent, 4:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Mountainfilm on tour: Indomitable Spirit screening at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: The Vibe Quartet at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
- Gallatin River Cleanup in the Gallatin Canyon, 8 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- Fifth Annual BZN International Film Festival at the Emerson Center, 9 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at the Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at the Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Tom Murphy and Kevin Fabozzi at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
