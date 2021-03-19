Update on COVID-19 variants in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/19/21

On March 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services that 11 additional variant cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Montana. These strains have been identified as two variants from California and one from New York and have been identified in 11 different counties, including Beaverhead, Cascade, Glacier, Hill, Jefferson, Madison, Phillips, Roosevelt, Silver Bow and Valley. This includes eight identified variants strains in Gallatin for a total of 19 in the state. All U.S. states have confirmed at least one variant strain of COVID-19.

“Montana continues to submit both random and suspect COVID-19 samples to the CDC for testing,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said, urging people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. “As more surveillance and testing continues, it’s not surprising to find more confirmed variant cases in Montana and the U.S. The information that is learned through identifying more variants will be vital going forward.”