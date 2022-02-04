Viking Nordic Races kick off inaugural Winter Fest

By Bella Butler MANAGING EDITOR

BIG SKY – Last night, nearly two dozen young Nordic skiers-in-training shimmied in a collective Macarena dance to warm up at the start line of this season’s third Viking Nordic Race.

The event’s youngest competitors kicked off the evening with a 1K skate ski at the Big Sky Resort Nordic Center on the Big Sky Resort Golf Course and were followed by 3K and 5K races. Though the air was brisk as the sun dipped below the mountains, a lively crowd of supportive friends and family—some decked out in Viking apparel—made the first event of Big Sky’s four-day Winter Fest feel warm and merry.

Since December, the Big Sky Ski Education Foundation Nordic Board has held monthly Viking Nordic Races to create competitive opportunities for beginner and elite athletes alike. The event, according to BSSEF Nordic Coordinator Nicole Barker, is also intended to bring community together to celebrate and use some of the world-class trails in Big Sky.

“The BSSEF Nordic committee would like to thank all who came out and braved the chilly evening to support the Viking Race and Winter Fest,” Barker wrote in a statement. “We feel it was a huge success, thanks to the support of our community and volunteers. The energy and excitement of the crowd, the heroic efforts of the racers, all made for a lively kick-off to Winter Fest.”

The races, as well as this first inaugural Winter Fest, also serve as fundraisers for BSSEF. BSSEF will host another race for classic skiing on Feb. 15 and a final race on March 8.

Winter Fest continues today with an ice sculpture demonstration, the Frozen Foot Obstacle Course, Retro Movie Night and a silent disco, and skijoring this weekend.



1K

U8 Girls

Place Name Age Time 1st Brinley Bowman 7 5:08 2nd Ingrid Davies 7 8:46 3rd Solveig Biggerstaff 6 9:09

U8 Boys

Place Name Age Time 1st Levon Wilson 7 6:06 2nd Ford Hilal 7 7:49 3rd Ansel Heglund 5 12:50

U10 Girls

Place Name Age Time 1st Esme Blyth 9 3:56 2nd Blake Biggerstaff 8 3:59 3rd Lucy Nedved 8 4:08

U10 Boys

Place Name Age Time 1st Reed Loomis 8 3:57 2nd Finley Holtz 8 4:16 3rd Nicolas Kamieniarz 9 4:37

U12 Girls

Place Name Age Time 1st Evie McGuire 10 4:12 2nd Tatum Bedell 10 4:13 3rd Braxtin Clark 10 4:18

3K

U10 Girls

Place Name Age Time 1st Zoey Nedved 9 11:41

U12 Girls

Place Name Age Time 1st Maeve McRae 11 8:42 2nd Stella Arend 11 14:45 3rd Campbell Ketscheck 10 15:45

U12 Boys

Place Name Age Time 1st Thaddeus Davis 11 10:24 2nd Linden Buotte 11 11:53 3rd Declan Mitchell 10 11:44

U14 Girls

Place Name Age Time 1st Sophia Peikert 12 9:15 2nd Pearl Goldberg 13 12:28 3rd Olivia Kamieniarz 13 12:55

U14 Boys

Place Name Age Time 1st Dudley Davis 13 8:40

U16 Boys

Place Name Age Time 1st Dylan Efferson 14 9:51

5K

U16 Girls

Place Name Age Time 1st Anna Peikert 15 16:03 2nd Wren Haasman 14 18:02

U16 Boys

Place Name Age Time 1st Finn McRae 14 15:10

Adult Women

Place Name Age Time 1st Heidi Bowman 38 17:03 2nd Jenny Heglund 37 19:00

Adult Men