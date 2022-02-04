Connect with us

Sports

Viking Nordic Races kick off inaugural Winter Fest

Published

7 hours ago

on

By Bella Butler MANAGING EDITOR

PHOTOS BY BELLA BUTLER

Winter Fest is an Outlaw Partners event. Outlaw Partners publishes Explore Big Sky.

BIG SKY – Last night, nearly two dozen young Nordic skiers-in-training shimmied in a collective Macarena dance to warm up at the start line of this season’s third Viking Nordic Race.

The event’s youngest competitors kicked off the evening with a 1K skate ski at the Big Sky Resort Nordic Center on the Big Sky Resort Golf Course and were followed by 3K and 5K races. Though the air was brisk as the sun dipped below the mountains, a lively crowd of supportive friends and family—some decked out in Viking apparel—made the first event of Big Sky’s four-day Winter Fest feel warm and merry.

Since December, the Big Sky Ski Education Foundation Nordic Board has held monthly Viking Nordic Races to create competitive opportunities for beginner and elite athletes alike. The event, according to BSSEF Nordic Coordinator Nicole Barker, is also intended to bring community together to celebrate and use some of the world-class trails in Big Sky.

“The BSSEF Nordic committee would like to thank all who came out and braved the chilly evening to support the Viking Race and Winter Fest,” Barker wrote in a statement. “We feel it was a huge success, thanks to the support of our community and volunteers. The energy and excitement of the crowd, the heroic efforts of the racers, all made for a lively kick-off to Winter Fest.”

The races, as well as this first inaugural Winter Fest, also serve as fundraisers for BSSEF. BSSEF will host another race for classic skiing on Feb. 15 and a final race on March 8.

Winter Fest continues today with an ice sculpture demonstration, the Frozen Foot Obstacle Course, Retro Movie Night and a silent disco, and skijoring this weekend.

Visit outlaw.partners/winterfest for the full schedule of events.

1K

U8 Girls

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stBrinley Bowman75:08
2ndIngrid Davies78:46
3rdSolveig Biggerstaff69:09

U8 Boys

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stLevon Wilson76:06
2ndFord Hilal77:49
3rdAnsel Heglund512:50

U10 Girls

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stEsme Blyth93:56
2ndBlake Biggerstaff83:59
3rdLucy Nedved84:08

U10 Boys

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stReed Loomis83:57
2ndFinley Holtz84:16
3rdNicolas Kamieniarz94:37

U12 Girls

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stEvie McGuire104:12
2ndTatum Bedell104:13
3rdBraxtin Clark104:18

3K

U10 Girls

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stZoey Nedved911:41

U12 Girls

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stMaeve McRae118:42
2ndStella Arend1114:45
3rdCampbell Ketscheck1015:45

U12 Boys

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stThaddeus Davis1110:24
2ndLinden Buotte1111:53
3rdDeclan Mitchell1011:44

U14 Girls

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stSophia Peikert129:15
2ndPearl Goldberg1312:28
3rdOlivia Kamieniarz1312:55

U14 Boys

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stDudley Davis138:40

U16 Boys

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stDylan Efferson149:51

5K

U16 Girls

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stAnna Peikert1516:03
2ndWren Haasman1418:02

U16 Boys

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stFinn McRae1415:10

Adult Women

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stHeidi Bowman3817:03
2ndJenny Heglund3719:00

Adult Men

PlaceNameAgeTime
1stSomer Schrock2514:14.0
2ndJeff Cadry3314:14.8
3rdAlex Haasman4715:03

Related Topics:

Bella Butler is the Managing Editor for Explore Big Sky.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

february, 2022

Filter Events

No Events

Weather

Advertisements

X
X