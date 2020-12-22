Vintage printing press brought to life

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/22/20

This year’s Montana State University College of Arts and Architecture’s annual holiday card, although printed in the present time, will include a bit of history—it utilized a printing press that is estimated to be from the early 1900s. Although many printing duties have since been replaced by computer technology, Ashley Fuchs, a graphic design professor at MSU, used the press to create 300 copies of the holiday card, which includes poetic messages and design, all created with the letterpresses.

“One of the reasons that we are so happy with this project is that even though we all live in an increasingly digital world, this card returns us to one of the oldest and most fundamental printing technologies there is,” said Royce Smith, dean of the college, who was involved in the card’s creation alongside Fuchs. “At the end of the day, all technologies are a means to an end, and I’m thrilled that our brilliant faculty and students are always finding the threads that link history with our contemporary moment.”