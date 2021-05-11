Violinist performs in unexpected venues

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/11/21

Megan Karls is an accomplished violinist in the Great Falls Symphony’s Cascade Quartet. When the pandemic halted their regular touring season, she dove into a unique solo project that involves performing in unique venues, including a decommissioned Air Force building in Conrad and a radar station in Cut Bank. The acoustics of the buildings, and surrounding noises—such as rustling wheat fields and chirping birds—have lent themselves to her work and create a unique soundscape to accompany her playing. “I know that this isn’t what happened, but it almost felt like the prairie was listening and they wanted to sing along, the grasses and the wind. I think the prairie doesn’t get enough credit for how incredibly beautiful and incredibly powerful it is,” Karls told Yellowstone Public Radio.