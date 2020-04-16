Virtual Q&A with local board candidates

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – At 5:30p.m. on April 21 members of the Big Sky community will have an opportunity to virtually meet and ask questions of individuals running for the upcoming local board elections. The event, which is hosted by Big Sky’s Top Shelf Toastmasters, will allow candidates to address questions and provide additional information on themselves and their platforms.

The local boards are holding elections for their open seats and will be included in the May 5 mail-in ballot. There are six candidates vying for three spots on the Big Sky Resort Area Tax District Board. Four candidates are competing for the three available seats on the Big Sky County Water & Sewer Board. Two candidates are seeking the lone spot on the Big Sky Fire Department Board of Trustees, while one candidate is running unopposed for the Big Sky School District School Board seat.

The Q&A will be available online at bigskyelections.com and questions may be submitted in advance of the event to tallie.lancey@gmail.com.

Ballots are scheduled to be mailed to community members on April 17. Voters are encouraged to send their ballots back by April 28 to allow time for shipping to meet the May 5 election date.