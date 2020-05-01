Virtual Town Hall to host key industry players in town, region

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Speakers for the weekly EBS Big Sky Virtual Town Hall meeting on Monday, May 4, will include a number of diverse, key players from the town and region.

This week’s panel includes Ryan Kunz (General Manager, Lone Mountain Ranch), Quin McNamara (General Manager, Hungry Moose Market and Deli), Andrew Robin (Marketing Manager, Hungry Moose Market and Deli), Greg Fay (Land Broker and Founder, Fay Ranches), Todd Wilkinson (Founder and Journalist, Mountain Journal) and Ciara Wolfe (CEO, Big Sky Community Organization).

The virtual meeting will be the sixth in the Town Hall Series and is presented by Outlaw Partners, Explore Big Sky, the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and American Bank. Previous sessions have focused on the COVID-19 crisis and its varying effects while also touching on topics beyond the pandemic, including key upcoming votes, sustainability initiatives, mental health studies and the status of area real estate, among others.

Panelists will respond to questions posed by moderators Eric Ladd, EBS publisher, and Joseph T. O’Connor, EBS editor-in-chief. Moderators are encouraging people to submit potential questions ahead of the Town Hall by emailing them to media@theoutlawpartners.com.

The meetings take place in a Q&A format and will begin at 5 p.m. MST, lasting approximately 90 minutes.

For the live broadcast, head to facebook.com/explorebigsky

