Volunteers dig finishing touches around ‘Gibbous’ sculpture

Completed in 2021, the dynamic piece in Town Center finally has its surrounding greenery

By Hudson Willett EDITORIAL INTERN

On July 3 the joint landscaping teams of Beth McFawn with Montana Landscape Design and Dirk Hunter with Challenger Landscaping voluntarily applied the finishing touches to the “Gibbous” sculpture at the Huntley Drive roundabout in Town Center.

The sculpture by Pedro De Movellán first came to Big Sky through the Arts council of Big Sky.

“After the 2017 dedication of ‘Winter’, the Deborah Butterfield sculpture on the Town Center Plaza, the challenge for the Arts Council of Big Sky and its Public Art Committee chaired by Patty Rhee, was how in the world do we top this?” Durbin Emerson, an Arts Committee member, wrote in an email to EBS. Luckily for the Arts Council, Durbin and Trux Emerson were familiar with the kinetic sculpting work of Pedro De Movellán.

De Movellán, born in Providence, R.I., developed his passion for kinetic sculpting through several influences, one being his creatively driven parents. “The child of an architect father and painter mother, De Movellán was raised in a home where artistic expression and technical knowledge were highly encouraged,” according to the Davidson Gallery website, a New York City Gallery that represents De Movellán and his work.

Working through Max Davidson, who represents De Movellán, the sculptor visited Big Sky and fell in love, seeing Town Center as a perfect place for his work. Thanks to the generous support of the Big Sky community that raised $250,000 toward the Arts Council’s Pedro Campaign, the sculpture was completely funded by private donors—the case with all of the Arts Councils public art installations, Durbin said.

“Gibbous” was dedicated October 8, 2021. The bright tiger orange installation includes an array of souring lines and circles making it the brightest spot of Town Center, no matter the weather.

Volunteers helped surround “Gibbous” with life. COURTESY OF ARTS COUNCIL

Unfortunately, weather and structural delays, which included venturing beneath the street in order to reach necessary electrical connection, removal of boulders and old irrigation lines, prevented the completion of the landscaping around the sculpture for nearly two years. The installation was incomplete until the volunteering hands of McFawn and Hunter went to work to complement the kinetic wonder for years to come. July 3 marked the official completion of Gibbous and its surrounding flora, allowing the Big Sky community to enjoy this Arts Council of Big Sky contribution.

“The Arts Council of Big Sky is so grateful to everyone who has made this wonderful gift to our community possible. Enjoy it everyone!” Durbin wrote to EBS.