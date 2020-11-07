Voting dates set for Best of Big Sky awards

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – In its 10th year, the Best of Big Sky awards will once again be up for grabs among local businesses and community members who have set themselves apart from the crowd.

Where do you après? Who’s up for the challenge of taking Grizzly Outfitters’ title for Best Outdoor Retailer? Who will win best nonprofit? And new to this year, we added a COVID-19 MVP category—all those coveted titles and many more are all to-be-decided, by you.

Best of Big Sky will open with a nomination period running from Nov. 8-15. The voting period will be open from Nov. 29 until Dec. 6.

Visit explorebigsky.com/best-of-big-sky-2020 starting Nov. 8 to nominate your favorite pizza, burger and après spot in town, and then remember to have your voice heard when the official voting period opens on Nov. 29.