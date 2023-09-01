Warren Miller Performing Arts Center announces upcoming fall season

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

BIG SKY – The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is happy to announce its upcoming fall season. For the past several years, the center has put on a mini-run of family-friendly shows in the fall, specifically designed for local families to have entertainment options in the sleepy off-season. They continue that tradition this year with three shows in October.

Doktor Kaboom! kicks off the season (and breaks the mold with a Sunday performance) on Oct. 1. Kaboom! is the alter ego of David Epley, a scientist and performer who has created a show unlike any other. Join him as he attempts increasingly spectacular scientific experiments and narrates them with his hilarious stage presence. Doktor Kaboom! is entertaining, educational and unforgettable.

He is followed on Saturday, Oct. 14 by the Silhouettes, a company of shadow-dance performers. In 2020, the group were Golden Buzzer winners on the smash show “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Through the use of physical movement and visual illusions, they’ll present their show “LOVE happens,” which explores the myriad ways love presents itself in the world.

The fall mini-season is rounded out by Lynn Trefzger on Saturday, Oct. 21. Trefzger is an expert in the art of ventriloquism, and creates a goofy, interactive stage show that will be entertaining for all ages. She has been performing for over 25 years, and was featured in an NBC Universal documentary about the art of ventriloquism alongside Jay Johnson and Jeff Dunham.

In addition to this lineup of performers, WMPAC will host a series of community events on their stage. On Nov. 3-4, Big Sky locals will perform “The Monologue Show (from Hell)” as this year’s community theater play. On Nov. 15, the Montana Repertory Theatre will stage a production of The Odyssey. The timeless classic has been abridged to a one hour play that’s suitable for older children and up.

On Dec. 2, WMPAC will host the annual showcase of the talent of local women with “Her Gift, Her Creation.” A broad swath of Big Sky women will display their artistic talents, ranging from painting and photography to performing arts. Lastly, Lone Peak High School students will perform “White Christmas” as the annual holiday musical on Dec. 14-15.

Tickets for the fall season go on sale Sept. 1. Tickets and more information are available at warrenmillerpac.org.