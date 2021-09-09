Warriors and Quiet Waters partners with new Montana blockbuster

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/9/21

It’s no surprise when producers look to Montana as the perfect backdrop to their next movie. Most recently, director Joshua Caldwell has been filming “Mending the Line” in the Livingston area as well as along the Gallatin and Yellowstone rivers. The movie stars Brian Cox and follows a U.S. Marine who is healing from trauma following his time in Afghanistan. A primary partner for the project has been the local nonprofit Warriors and Quiet Waters, a Bozeman organization that heals veterans through fishing. The film utilizes not only their philosophy but their local ranch location on set.