Water and Sewer board to seek public feedback on annexation

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – At a June 22 board meeting, in their discussion of whether to add new workforce housing lots into the Big Sky County Water and Sewer District, the district board elected to involve the public in the decision through a survey and public hearing.

In January 2021, the old American Bank and adjacent lots were purchased by Lone Mountain Land Company for future workforce housing developments to be completed in partnership with the Big Sky Community Housing Trust.

The lots are currently outside of the water and sewer district and the housing trust applied in April for annexation. On the first reading of the ordinance, the board decided to solicit public feedback on the decision. The district plans to distribute a survey and hold a public hearing on the issue prior to their July 20 meeting, when the final board vote on the annexation is scheduled.