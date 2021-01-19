Water rescue near Emigrant

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/19/21

Last Thursday, Jan. 14, Montana Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle rollover off of River Road near Emigrant. The car had flipped over a guardrail and landed hood-first, upside-down in the Yellowstone River. With temperatures were near freezing, trooper Connor Wager quickly tied himself to a rope and waded into the water to rescue the woman, who was trapped inside, and was able to break a rear window to get her out. A group of first responders waited on shore and treated her for minor injuries. “I think anyone would’ve done it,” Wager told the Great Falls Tribune. “I don’t need to be in the spotlight.”