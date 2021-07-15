Watermelon-snacking bear relocated

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/15/21

On July 14, the Bozeman Police Department posted on their Facebook page that Officer Derek Dyk had recently assisted Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks in sedating and removing a small bear from someone’s yard that had been snacking on watermelon. From the post it is unclear what type of bear, or where exactly it was located, but the bear was small enough to be carried off by Dyk and was later relocated.