Week of climate-related events planned at Montana State

BOZEMAN—A series of events April 17–21 at Montana State University will bring workshops, speakers and educational opportunities focused on climate change and sustainability.

The inaugural MSU Climate Week is organized by the faculty-led Climate Solutions Group. All events throughout the week are free and open to the public.

The events start Monday on the Centennial Mall at noon with an hour of short talks. Any individual may speak for 90 seconds on a topic related to climate change. Free popcorn will be provided.

Also on the Mall, from noon to 2 p.m., will be the DIY Grocery Bag BYO-TEE. Participants should bring their own old T-shirts, which they can then transform into reusable grocery bags. The event aims to reduce plastic bag use and promote creativity.

Then, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Wilson Hall, Room 1–132, there will be a faculty and student seminar on climate change, energy and the built environment. Panelists will discuss renewable energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability. They will also discuss the effects of climate change on infrastructure, buildings and urban planning and building practices that can enhance community resilience to the effects of climate change.

Other events throughout the week include:

“What Your Students Want You to Know About Climate Change in the Classroom” – Tuesday, noon to 1:30 p.m., Wilson Hall 1–132. Registration.

Faculty and student seminar on climate change and business and investment – Tuesday, 2–4 p.m., Wilson Hall 1–132.

Sabbatical presentation: “The Role of Universities in Addressing the Climate Crisis” by Paul Lachapelle, political science professor – Wednesday, 10–10:50 a.m., American Indian Hall 166.

“What Your Students Want You to Know About Climate Change in the Classroom” – Wednesday, noon to 1:30 p.m., Wilson Hall 1–132. Registration.

Faculty and student seminar on climate change and public health and Indigenous perspectives – Wednesday, 2–4 p.m., Wilson Hall 1–132.

“Public Health, Climate Change and Community” – Thursday, 10:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m., Leon Johnson Hall 339.

Faculty and student seminar on climate change and politics and social justice – Thursday, 2–4 p.m., Wilson Hall 1–132.

Faculty and student seminar on climate change and agriculture and biodiversity – Friday, 2–4 p.m., Wilson Hall 1–132.

“NextGen Eco Fest: Music Art and Activism for Climate Change” – Friday, 5–9 p.m., Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture ballroom, 111 S. Grand Ave. Free tickets required.

Additional details about each of these events and more information is available at montana.edu/communitydevelopment/climateweek.html. Many will be livestreamed and recorded for later viewing at https://montana.webex.com/meet/commdev.

Climate Week is sponsored by the MSU College of Agriculture, College of Letters and Science, and the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing. For more information, contact Lachapelle at paul.lachapelle@montana.edu.