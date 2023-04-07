Weiskopf’s Warriors raising money for pancreatic cancer research

OUTLAW PARTNERS

Big Sky lost a legend last August when legendary golfer and local resident Tom Weiskopf passed away from pancreatic cancer, but this month people can step up and honor his memory by participating or donating to Weiskopf’s Warriors, a team participating in a fundraiser for the nonprofit Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

On April 29, the nonprofit is holding PurpleStride, a fundraiser with 60 events across the country. Money raised during PurpleStride supports research like the PanCAN Early Detection Initiative and free support and resources from PanCAN patient services, according to the event website.

Weiskopf’s Warriors has raised about $70,000 as of April 7 and is led by his wife, Laurie.

Weiskopf moved to Montana after his professional golf career, which saw him claim 28 wins, including the 1973 Open Championship at Royal Troon. He also finished second at the Masters four times between 1969 and 1975. He was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame this past March.

After his playing career came to a close, Weiskopf got into designing golf courses. He designed more than three dozen courses around the world, including the courses at the Yellowstone Club and Spanish Peaks in Big Sky and the Black Bull Golf Course in Bozeman.