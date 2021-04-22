Wellness Trail debuts in Bozeman

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 4/22/21

Although a half-mile of trail may not seem like a lot, the new Wellness Trail in Bozeman is intended to symbolize a very important issue: the health of citizens in the Gallatin Valley. Through a partnership between the Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Health, the new Wellness Trail spans a portion between the Highland Glen Nature Preserve next to the hospital, and Haggerty Lane, two previously disjointed trail systems. It passes by the mental health center, commercial neighborhoods and residents, including some affordable housing units. “It’s not long, but it’s super beneficial,” EJ Porth, associate director for the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “Sometimes all it takes is opening up a half-mile trail with a gate to get people to go outside.”