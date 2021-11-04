Wellness Trail opens in Bozeman

Gallatin Valley Land Trust cut the ribbon on Nov. 4 to their newest trail in Bozeman, the Wellness Trail. This trail connects over 2,000 individuals who use the Gallatin Mental Health Center as well as low-income neighborhoods off Haggerty Lane to 4.5 miles of existing trails within the Highland Glen Nature Preserve in Bozeman. The Wellness Trail also connects to the larger Main Street to Mountains trail system.

The Wellness Trail begins at Haggerty Lane east of Deaconess Hospital and continues past Gallatin Mental Health Center. This critical connection between Bozeman’s Main Street to the Mountains Trail Network provides more direct and safer access to nearby trails according to a GVLT press release from Oct. 15.

GVLT believes The Wellness Trail will reflect both GVLT and Bozeman Health’s dedication to equity by providing a quiet and peaceful place to explore the beautiful landscape in Bozeman for low-income individuals and families who live near the trail.

“The trails provide a welcome natural respite from the bustling Bozeman core,” GVLT wrote.