Outlaw Partners News
We’re hiring!
Staff Writer, Outlaw Partners publications
SUMMARY
As a member of Outlaw Partners’ dynamic editorial team, the Staff Writer works closely with editorial and design teams to produce quality, daily news articles for explorebigsky.com, the bimonthly Explore Big Sky newspaper and biannual Mountain Outlaw magazine, among other Outlaw-owned and produced publications and platforms.
Reporting to the Managing Editor, the Staff Writer will be responsible for developing and pitching new story ideas for consideration and reporting them to completion as well as posting digital content on WordPress and social media. This individual will also assist in editing and miscellaneous editorial tasks, including photography, video and audio content development and implementation.
The schedule for this position is full time, Saturday-Wednesday each week. On weekends, the Staff Writer will lead breaking news coverage with help from the editorial team as necessary, while performing normal editorial duties.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Cover local Big Sky news and events for EBS newspaper, including researching, reporting and writing news and feature stories, 3-5 stories/week
- Shoot photographs, video/audio and write captions as needed
- Compile regional events for calendar
- Pitch articles for Mountain Outlaw and other Outlaw publications
- Attend Outlaw Partners and editorial team meetings to discuss content/story ideas
- Post stories and edit press releases for explorebigsky.com and social media outlets
- Edit, copyedit articles, newspaper with editorial team
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field
- 1-2 years’ experience in print or online news reporting
- Strong command of AP Style
- Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, photo editing software and online publishing platforms including WordPress
- Strong written and oral communication skills, with a keen attention to detail and the ability to multitask and meet strict deadlines
- Demonstrated social media aptitude, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn
- Willingness to relocate to one of the most beautiful mountain communities in the country: Big Sky, Montana
- Knowledge of outdoor/ski industries a plus
TEAM DUTIES
Work with Outlaw to collaborate on new and potential projects and provide the very best customer service through:
- Cooperation and teamwork with customers and staff
- Effective communication and networking with customers and staff
- Integrity, trust, communication, confidentiality
- Assist in office duties: answering phones, taking messages and office cleanliness
- Create awareness of Outlaw services; networking with potential clients to help facilitate leads
- Collaborate with Outlaw team on creative marketing solutions and systems for internal company development, including media publications and digital platforms
COMPENSATION
Commensurate with experience. Outlaw Partners also offers a comprehensive benefits package.
To apply, send a cover letter, resume and three published writing samples to Editor-in-Chief Joseph T. O’Connor at joe@theoutlawpartners.com.