We’re hiring!

Staff Writer, Outlaw Partners publications

SUMMARY

As a member of Outlaw Partners’ dynamic editorial team, the Staff Writer works closely with editorial and design teams to produce quality, daily news articles for explorebigsky.com, the bimonthly Explore Big Sky newspaper and biannual Mountain Outlaw magazine, among other Outlaw-owned and produced publications and platforms.

Reporting to the Managing Editor, the Staff Writer will be responsible for developing and pitching new story ideas for consideration and reporting them to completion as well as posting digital content on WordPress and social media. This individual will also assist in editing and miscellaneous editorial tasks, including photography, video and audio content development and implementation.

The schedule for this position is full time, Saturday-Wednesday each week. On weekends, the Staff Writer will lead breaking news coverage with help from the editorial team as necessary, while performing normal editorial duties.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Cover local Big Sky news and events for EBS newspaper, including researching, reporting and writing news and feature stories, 3-5 stories/week

Shoot photographs, video/audio and write captions as needed

Compile regional events for calendar

Pitch articles for Mountain Outlaw and other Outlaw publications

Attend Outlaw Partners and editorial team meetings to discuss content/story ideas

Post stories and edit press releases for explorebigsky.com and social media outlets

Edit, copyedit articles, newspaper with editorial team

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field

1-2 years’ experience in print or online news reporting

Strong command of AP Style

Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, photo editing software and online publishing platforms including WordPress

Strong written and oral communication skills, with a keen attention to detail and the ability to multitask and meet strict deadlines

Demonstrated social media aptitude, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

Willingness to relocate to one of the most beautiful mountain communities in the country: Big Sky, Montana

Knowledge of outdoor/ski industries a plus



TEAM DUTIES

Work with Outlaw to collaborate on new and potential projects and provide the very best customer service through:

Cooperation and teamwork with customers and staff

Effective communication and networking with customers and staff

Integrity, trust, communication, confidentiality

Assist in office duties: answering phones, taking messages and office cleanliness

Create awareness of Outlaw services; networking with potential clients to help facilitate leads

Collaborate with Outlaw team on creative marketing solutions and systems for internal company development, including media publications and digital platforms

COMPENSATION

Commensurate with experience. Outlaw Partners also offers a comprehensive benefits package.

To apply, send a cover letter, resume and three published writing samples to Editor-in-Chief Joseph T. O’Connor at joe@theoutlawpartners.com.