West Thumb Geyser Basin temporarily closed

EBS STAFF

The West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions according to park officials.

NorthWestern Energy staff reported smoke coming from a building near the bookstore at West Thumb that houses a solar battery energy storage system on Sept. 6. Park crews were notified and dispatched to the location where they saw smoke but no flames.

Due to the corrosive and hazardous nature of battery fumes, the basin will be closed to ensure the safety of visitors and employees. The area will continue to be monitored by park structural fire crew and the basin will reopen once the fumes have dissipated from the area.