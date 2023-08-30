Regional News
Wild Montana hosts Lava Lake trail maintenance volunteer opportunity
EBS STAFF
Wild Montana’s Madison-Gallatin Chapter began a grassroots stewardship initiative in 2018, where chapter members and passionate trail-lovers can help the U.S. Forest Service in trail maintenance of Hyalite Porcupine Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area and the Lee Metcalf Wilderness.
Community members have the opportunity to contribute to the effort by joining the Adopt-A-Trail crew in maintenance of Lava Lake on Sept. 9 and 16.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to reach out to the Adopt-A-Trail coordinating team at MGAdoptatrail@gmail.com.
