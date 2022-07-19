Wildfire smoke from Idaho’s Moose Fire hits Gallatin Valley

By Julia Barton DIGITAL PRODUCER

Photos and video by Audrey Cadwallader

SALMON, Idaho – The Moose Fire broke out on July 17 around 4 p.m. approximately 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho and is estimated to be 12,238 acres and zero percent contained as of July 19, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Winds blew smoke from the fire into Bozeman and Big Sky on the evening of July 18, however, skies have begun to clear after the initial gusts.

Located 5 miles southwest of North Fork, Idaho, the blaze’s cause is not yet determined and is burning in grass, brush and timber fuels. There are a total of 190 personnel responding to the fire.

“The fire managers are still concerned about potential fire movement and the fire could still reach the U.S. Highway 93 corridor,” said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Amy Baumer, explaining that winds are still high and people are advised to stay out of the area if possible.

Information about the Moose Fire is updated daily by the U.S. Forest Service. Local air quality readings can be found here.