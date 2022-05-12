Wildlands Festival adds Jason Isbell to Grammy-winning music lineup

OUTLAW PARTNERS

BIG SKY – Joining the already star-studded lineup, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will take the stage at the Wildlands Festival on Friday, Aug. 12 at the Big Sky Events Arena, an iconic outdoor venue that sits beneath the famed backdrop of 11,166-foot Lone Mountain. The addition of Isbell means that four-Grammy winning artists will all play at the same venue over two days, bringing incredible music to fans in Southwest Montana. This will be one of the biggest music events of the summer.

“We are thrilled to have Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit round out our acts for Wildlands Festival,” said Megan Paulson, CEO of Outlaw Partners, producer of Wildlands Festival. “What an honor to have four Grammy-award winning artists perform on our stage across two nights in Big Sky. It will be a show for the ages, not to be missed!”

Jason Isbell has won four Grammy awards and has been nominated five times. His wins include two Grammys for Best Americana Roots Song, “If We Were Vampires” and “24 Frames” and two for Best American Album, “The Nashville Sound” and “Something More Than Free.” Isbell was also the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum artist in residence in 2017. Isbell is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is known for his solo career, his work with the band The 400 Unit, and as a member of Drive-By Truckers for six years, from 2001 to 2007.

Wildlands Festival, which takes place Aug. 12 to 13, will feature Isbell and the 400 Unit, six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile, Grammy winning and 15 million record-selling duo Indigo Girls, and music legend Lukas Nelson & POTR. For more information, visit wildlandsfestival.com.

Outlaw Partners will be donating a portion of proceeds from the event to three Southwest Montana nonprofits, all of which focus on stewardship of the scenic and natural gems that surround Big Sky and Bozeman. The selected non-profits—Big Sky Community Organization, Gallatin River Task Force and Gallatin Valley Land Trust—all share the same ethos as the Wildlands Festival, and the event’s goal is to bring attention to the wild and open spaces that surround the community of Big Sky.

Tickets go on sale May 18 at 10:00 a.m. MDT only at wildlandsfestival.com.