Wildlands Festival pledges donations to area conservation groups

Outlaw Partners will give back to Big Sky Community Organization, Gallatin River Task Force and Gallatin Valley Land Trust

OUTLAW PARTNERS

BIG SKY – Outlaw Partners, producer of this summer’s Wildlands Festival, is proud to announce that it will be donating a portion of proceeds from the event to three Southwest Montana nonprofits, all of which focus on stewardship of the scenic and natural gems that surround Big Sky and Bozeman. The selected nonprofits share the same ethos as the Wildlands Festival and its goal to bring attention to the wild and open spaces that surround the community in Southwest Montana.

Outlaw Partners has chosen Big Sky Community Organization, Gallatin River Task Force and Gallatin Valley Land Trust as the three non-profit beneficiaries for this year’s Wildlands Festival.

“Protection of the natural resources in southwest Montana is of paramount importance and we are using the Wildlands platform to help create awareness and raise money for the groups and causes that are doing vital conservation work,” said Eric Ladd, co-founder of Outlaw Partners. “The Wildlands Festival will be an event to celebrate incredible musicians in one of the finest music settings in the Rockies, and also a moment to create a collective focus on preserving this incredible landscape in which we are all lucky to live, work and play.”

With the widespread real estate and commercial development that is taking place in southwest Montana, it’s important that residents take pause and make commitments to events and causes that will help protect and preserve the surrounding natural resources for this generation and others to follow.

Outlaw Partners announced that it will offer a limited number of Champion of Conservation tickets to the event. These tickets, priced at $2,000, offer admittance to both nights of music in a special reserved area that provides the best view of the stage in the entire venue, access to VIP bars and food service, and a special gift. Fifty percent of the ticket price will be donated directly to the non-profit beneficiaries.

“These tickets are for individuals who are extremely committed to and passionate about conserving the wild and scenic places that surround us in southwest Montana,” Ladd said. “They can feel good about attending a night of Grammy award winning music while knowing that they’re also giving back to our local rivers and open spaces.”

Additionally, five dollars from every general admission or VIP ticket sold will be donated to the event’s beneficiaries.

“One of BSCO’s priorities is to protect open and green space in Big Sky while advancing our mission of providing year-round recreation to residents and visitors,” said Whitney Montgomery, CEO at BSCO. “The natural environment in Big Sky needs to be protected for generations to come. We’re honored to be a part of the Wildlands Festival to help promote our message.”

“Whether you’ve lived here for years or you’re just visiting for a weekend music festival, it’s easy to get lost in the natural grandeur of the town under the Big Sky,” said Chet Work, executive director at GVLT. “In some way, we all came here because of the unique recreation opportunities and natural resources of this special place. By attending Wildlands Festival and supporting conservation efforts and organizations like ours, ensures that these most attractive qualities of Big Sky will last for future generations to enjoy.”

“When we find the connection to the places we love, we are more often likely to support the initiatives and efforts that are required to keep them healthy, accessible and maintained into the future,” said Kristin Gardiner, a long time Big Sky resident and chief executive and science officer at GRTF. “As a community, we have a responsibility to make that connection for ourselves, and for the people who visit. Wildlands Festival will bring together a group of like-minded individuals who are passionate about protecting our local waters and open lands.”

Gardiner, Montgomery, Work and their teams are all honored to be a part of the Wildlands Festival, its charitable ethos and the community that supports their efforts.

The Wildlands Festival will take place Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Big Sky Events Arena, an iconic outdoor venue that sits beneath the famed backdrop of 11,166-foot Lone Mountain. This exciting music event will bring people together who have a mutual love for wild and scenic lands, outdoor recreation, parks, trails and the enjoyment of what makes this part of the world special.

The lineup includes six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile; Grammy-winning and 15-million-record-selling duo Indigo Girls; Outlaw Partners’ friend, music legend and Grammy-winning artist Lukas Nelson & POTR; and four-time Grammy award winner and past Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum artist in residence Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.