Wildlands Festival returns with Grammy winning lineup

Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Lukas Nelson & POTR and more to take the stage

OUTLAW PARTNERS

BIG SKY – Outlaw Partners is thrilled to announce that the Wildlands Festival will rock Big Sky, featuring not one, but two nights of world class music Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Big Sky Events Arena, an iconic outdoor venue that sits beneath the famed backdrop of 11,166-foot Lone Mountain. This exciting music event will bring people together who have a mutual love for wild and scenic lands, outdoor recreation, parks, trails and the enjoyment of what makes this part of the world special.

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile will headline the Wildlands Festival on Saturday night. The singer announced yesterday that Big Sky will be an official stop on her “Beyond These Silent Days” headline tour. This will be Carlile’s second performance at the Big Sky Events Arena, where she originally played in July 2019 as part of the Peak to Sky music festival.

Brandi Carlile will headline the Wildlands Festival on Saturday, Aug. 13. PHOTO BY NEIL KRUG Indigo Girls will impress music fans at Wildlands Festival on Saturday night. PHOTO COURTESY OF INDIGO GIRLS

Grammy winning and 15 million record selling duo Indigo Girls, will also impress music fans at Wildlands as they take the stage on Saturday to perform songs from their new album “Look Long” along with classics from their eponymous album such as “Closer to Fine.” The Wildlands Festival will be an official stop on their “Look Long 2022” tour.

Friday night will feature Outlaw Partners’ friend and music legend Lukas Nelson & POTR. Nelson and his band will undoubtedly turn up the heat as they return to Big Sky for the fourth time to play at the Wildlands Festival. The last time he played in Big Sky was a sold out, energetic crowd. In 2018, Nelson won a Grammy Award for “Best Compilation Soundtrack” for his work in A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga.

Lukas Nelson & POTR will turn up the heat as they return to Big Sky to play at the Wildlands Festival on Friday, Aug. 12. PHOTO COURTESY OF LUKAS NELSON & POTR.

Additional big name music acts will be announced later this month.

Outlaw Partners will offer a limited amount of pre-sale tickets for Big Sky residents and businesses to meet the demand for locals who will want to attend this show.

“This is an all-star lineup, one for the record books,” said Eric Ladd, co-founder of Outlaw Partners. “We’re honored to bring this many Grammy winning and award wielding artists all to one stage, in an intimate and picturesque venue in Big Sky. Outlaws events are known for quick sell out’s, and this one is bound to have incredible demand.”

A percentage of all ticket sales will be directly donated to area non-profits that share the same ethos as the Wildlands Festival and its goal to bring attention and stewardship to the wild and open spaces that surround the community in Southwest Montana.

“Our goal is to not only curate an amazing night of music in an incredible venue, but to raise money for some very worthy charities that work hard to protect our beautiful landscape,” said Ladd.

Tickets go on sale May 18 at 10:00 a.m. MST at wildlandsfestival.com.

Wildlands Festival is produced by Outlaw Partners, publisher of Explore Big Sky.

Brandi Carlile

Read more about Brandi Carlile here.

Indigo Girls

Read more about Indigo Girls here.

Lukas Nelson & POTR

Read more about Lukas Nelson & POTR here.