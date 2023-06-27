Wildlands photo contest

Enter your favorite river picture for a chance to win a pair of two-day general admission tickets to the Wildlands Festival on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.

EBS STAFF

If you want a chance to see the Foo Fighters live in concert at the Wildlands Festival the weekend of Aug. 5, send us your favorite river photo for a chance to win a pair of two-day general admission tickets.

All you have to do is submit the photo via this form and tell us why rivers are important to you in order to be entered into the drawing. A person can submit one photo per prize period. If your photo is chosen during one of the periods, you may not enter again.

The four rounds of the contest follow these time periods: June 14 to June 22, June 23 to July 6, July 7 to July 20, and July 21 to Aug. 2.

This year’s Wildlands Festival—in a special partnership with actor Tom Skerritt, American Rivers and Gallatin River Task Force—will be one of the largest fundraising events held in support of river conservation in U.S. history, raising funds and protecting one million river miles across the nation, with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting American Rivers and GRTF charities.

The event will kick off with a ‘Hooked on the Gallatin’ fundraiser dinner with Tom Skerritt and Friends, speaker panel, silent auction and comedy show on Aug. 4, followed by two nights of music Aug. 5 and 6. The event will jointly celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film “A River Runs Through It,” the 50th anniversary of American Rivers, and the important work GRTF is doing to keep the Gallatin River a thriving resource for southwest Montana.