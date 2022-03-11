Winter Ball event to raise money for housing

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – A chance to dust off black-tie apparel and support a community cause, local realtors will host a party at the end of the month to raise funds for local workforce housing efforts.

What originally began as a way to appease community-expressed desires for a night to dress up and dance in Big Sky became a fundraiser for the Big Sky Community Housing Trust. Allen Potts and Matt Zaremba with Big Sky Real Estate Co. recently announced the Winter Ball, a black-tie-optional event on March 26 at 8 p.m.

“It’s been an idea that we’ve tossed around for years and wanted to throw a fun party where the girls could wear cocktail dresses and guys could come in suits and ties or tuxes and listen to some music,” Zaremba said.

Sponsored by Zaremba and Potts as well as 406 Agave and Big Sky Real Estate Co., the event will feature a performance by DJ Scooter from Las Vegas/San Diego and an open bar. All proceeds from tickets, which are $200 each, will be donated to the housing trust.

“I just think that that the business that we’re in here, we have a responsibility more than anyone else in town to give back,” Zaremba, a sales associate with Big Sky Real Estate Co., said. “…And I think right now this is the biggest thing on everyone’s mind is workforce housing.”

Zaremba said those looking to contribute but not attend can sponsor another community member’s ticket.

Zaremba said the goal is to raise $15,000 for the housing trust.

To learn more about the event, visit eventbrite.com/e/big-sky-winter-ball-2022-tickets-275823033117?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or email matt@bigsky.com.