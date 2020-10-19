Winter lingers through the week

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/19/20

Winter weather will cling to central and southwest Montana through mid-week. After winds that reached 50-60 mph on Oct. 15 and 16, many woke up to snow accumulation Saturday morning. While minimal at lower elevations, mountains saw accumulations between four and six inches. Temperatures in Big Sky will stay in the low 40s to mid 30s and snow showers are expected on and off through Oct. 22.