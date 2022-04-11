Winter storm warning in effect through Wednesday, April 13

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – A powerful spring storm is expected to hit Montana and the Dakotas tonight and last through early Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening through 6 a.m. Wednesday with total forecasted snow accumulations of up to 5 inches across Gallatin Valley and up to 15 inches in the mountains. Snow will be accompanied by wind gusts up to 45 mph, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

Expect hazardous conditions with difficult to impossible travel due to blowing snow and reduced visibility for Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. The National Weather Service warns of blizzard conditions, and slushy roads that could flash freeze.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through Thursday.

Call 511 or visit the MDT Road Report website for current road conditions.