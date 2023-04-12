Winter storm warning issued April 12-13, up to 2 feet of snow forecasted

EBS STAFF

The National Weather Service in Great Falls issued a winter storm warning for much of Gallatin County in effect from 6 p.m. on Wednesday through midnight on Thursday. Forecasters anticipate between 6 and 12 inches of new snow accumulation with up to 2 feet of new snow at high elevations, according to NWS meteorologist Scott Coulston.

A high pressure system has been moving through southwest Montana bringing warm temperatures and high winds earlier this week, Coulston explained, however a low pressure trough moving in from the northwest is forecasted to bring moist, cold air back into the area.

“It’s going to be wet, heavy snow,” according to Coulston, who warned that slushy snow may create difficult driving conditions. Additionally, snowmelt that has moved over roadways could freeze, causing icy roads.

Temperatures are expected to rise again through the weekend, melting off the new snow deposits in low elevation areas. The larger accumulations of snow at high elevations are likely to stick around, Coulston said.