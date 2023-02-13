Winter storm warning issued through Tuesday night

By Julia Barton DIGITAL PRODUCER

GALLATIN COUNTY—The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 through 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Heavy snowfall is expected with accumulations of 4-10 inches in lower elevations and up to 20 inches over high peaks.

A cold front moving in from the Pacific will bring heavy, wet snow Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to Jane Fogleman, a meteorologist with NWS in Great Falls. Temperatures are forecasted to fall throughout the day Tuesday as another cold front moves in from the north, bringing more snowfall and powerful wind.

“We’re expecting some significant snow accumulations,” Fogleman said. “And then we’ve got gusty winds—we’re expecting about 35 mph at times. Of course when we combine snow and the wind, there could be very difficult travel at times.”

NWS suggests that those traveling during the storm keep an emergency kit with them that includes a flashlight, food and water. Fogleman also noted that some vehicles may require tire chains.

Backcountry recreationalists should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear, and may want to consider alternate plans during the storm, according to the release.

“With wet conditions, colder conditions, hypothermia could be possible for anybody who’s out in the backcountry,” Fogleman said, noting that blowing snow will likely reduce visibility.