Winter weather road conditions expected in Yellowstone

EBS STAFF

Yellowstone National Park is anticipating winter weather and hazardous road conditions this weekend as cool temperatures and precipitation hit the region. YNP advises visitors to expect temporary road closures and driving delays as a result.

Closures are a possibility in any part of the park, however, accumulations of snow are most likely to create hazards at higher elevations through mountain passes.

The stretches of road from Tower Junction to Canyon Junction through Dunraven Pass, and from West Thumb to Old Faithful through Craig Pass will temporarily close on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. Old Faithful will remain open.

The park advises visitors to drive slow and cautiously, and plan alternate driving routes in the event that other park roads close.

A section of road between Cooke City and the Pilot Creek Trailhead—locally called “the Plug”—will be plowed if necessary until the completion of the Old Gardiner Road, ensuring continued access to Cooke City and Silver Gate.

Visitors can stay updated on park road conditions at the Yellowstone road conditions webpage.