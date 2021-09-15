WMPAC announces 2021 fall season lineup

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

BIG SKY – Long known for its innovative winter season, which brings world-class performances to Big Sky from late December through March each year, the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is expanding its offerings into the fall off-season, after a wildly successful initial run in 2019. The center announced its three-show fall season this week, which heavily features family programming.

“Our Center is designed to serve the local Big Sky community, and that’s never more apparent than during the fall season,” said John Zirkle, executive director of WMPAC. “We know that it’s a quiet time of year, and we want to provide weekend entertainment options for families while we wait for ski season to start.”

This year, the fall season is made up of three performances. The first, on Saturday, Oct. 9, is The Joshua Show, the brainchild of master puppeteer Joshua Holden and his musical partner, Jeb Colwell. The performance features a down-in-the-dumps sock puppet named Mr. Nichols, who needs some cheering up and motivation from an array of whimsical friends. Joshua Holden has been described as “a modern-day Mr. Rogers with hipster appeal,” and the show is uplifting and entertaining for young children and parents alike.

The next show in the lineup is the Venezuelan singer Nella, who took home the Best New Artist award at the 2019 Latin Grammys. On Saturday, October 23rd, she performs on the WMPAC stage. Her music is rooted in the minimalist traditions of Venezuelan folk, but incorporates modern sounds and inspiration. Her voice is show-stopping and smoky.

“Nella radiates stage presence,” said Zirkle. “She sings in Spanish, but even if you don’t understand a word of Spanish, her music is undeniable and compelling.”

Magician and illusionist Arthur Trace rounds out the WMPAC fall season, with a performance on Saturday, November 6th. Billed as the Artful Deceiver, Arthur Trace wows audiences with incredible sleight of hand. He has appeared on TV’s Masters of Illusion and Penn and Teller: Fool Us. More than simply deft with shell game tricks, Trace was described by The Chicago Tribune as “one of magic’s bona fide superstars,” and has performed in seven countries, in addition to all over the US.

The lineup of fall programming also complements the Center’s community offerings, which will see classes and workshops on the stage four nights a week. These will include community theater, dance classes with Jennifer Waters, improv classes with comedy veteran Michelle Borden, and community theater. For tickets and more information, visit warrenmillerpac.org