WMPAC announces 2022 Fall Season

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, located in Big Sky’s Gallatin Canyon, announces a thrilling Fall Season lineup, ideal for families and kids of all ages. Four touring acts will land in Big Sky, along with three homegrown productions rounding out the season.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., Jack London’s classic endurance tale comes to Big Sky for a family friendly performance of London’s classic novel, Call of the Wild. This multimedia adventure blends storytelling and projected illustrations to share the story of Buck, a family dog who is kidnapped and sold to brutal gold miners during the Alaskan gold rush. Buck rediscovers his primal instincts in the harsh environment, and eventually becomes the most legendary dog in Alaska. Versatile actor Noel Gaulin, in his first-ever Montana performance, believes this is an ideal piece to bring to the stage: “I’ve always considered Call of the Wild the quintessential adventure tale. It’s funny, sad, intense, epic and based on historical events! Call of the Wild is one of the few stories that speaks to multiple generations. A show for Grandpa and his grandson!”

Next, WMPAC presents KINGS RETURN on Friday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. A vocal band of brothers, the Texas-based a cappella group formed in 2016 somewhat by accident; they first sang together for one of the brothers’ college graduation recital, then began posting videos to social media from the stairwell where they rehearsed. Their popularity exploded, and they have now amassed nearly 10 million views across all platforms. Avoiding the confines of a single genre, KINGS RETURN’s sound is proudly born of gospel, jazz, R&B, soul and classical music.” The name KINGS RETURN is a reflection of ourselves,” they said. “We are Kings who go forth to conquer, but most importantly we return to give back to our community.”

Audiences of all ages will thrill to the jaw-dropping antics of THE GREAT DUBOIS as they take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. A high energy circus, this thrilling act showcases incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, and magic, all tied up with comedic audience interaction. THE GREAT DUBOIS have been featured in Hugh Jackman’s hit movie The Greatest Showman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with David Letterman, and Britney Spears’ World Circus Tour, to highlight a few.

On Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents the delightful The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged (Revised). The production is a fast-firing comedy that romps through all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in just 87 minutes. London’s longest-running comedy, The Complete Works takes audiences on a family friendly, hysterical, and highly abridged version of every single one of the Bard’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in the length of a normal play.

Rounding out the fall season, enjoy three offerings by Big Sky’s impressive local talent. Always a favorite, Big Sky Community Theater features area friends and family trodding the boards at WMPAC. The troupe will perform the murder-mystery Clue, based on the

popular board game, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11th and 12th at 7pm. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7pm, WMPAC hosts Her Gift, Her Creation, highlighting the talented women of Big Sky in a pre-holiday variety show sure to put you in the spirit. Finally, on Dec. 9-11, at 4 p.m., the Lone Peak High School thespians will kick the season into high gear with their rollicking production of Elf, a musical comedy gift for the entire family.

More information about the Fall Season shows is available at warrenmillerpac.org