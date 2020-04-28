WMPAC presents the Portland Cello Project

WARREN MILLER PERFOMING ARTS CENTER

This Saturday May 2 at 5 p.m., the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center and the Sun Valley Museum of Art presents the Portland Cello Project in a free, live virtual performance and Q&A session. Genre-bending, unexpected and deeply talented, the Portland Cello Project builds bridges across musical communities and styles.

The Portland Cello Project brings the cello places you wouldn’t normally see it, from wild dance parties, to formal symphony halls, to street parties and even Millennium Park in Chicago. They also perform music on the cello you wouldn’t normally associate with the instrument alongside music from the Western Classical Tradition, such as Pantera, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Bach, Rossini and Saint-Saens, to name just a few.

Sign up at warrenmillerpac.org