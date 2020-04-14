WMPAC to host reading by poet Billy Collins

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is hosting a virtual reading and Q&A session with acclaimed poet Billy Collins this coming Saturday, April 18 at 5 p.m. Collins’ works are witty and humorous but he employs that humor to address questions and reveal observations of our daily lives that resonate profoundly with readers. The New York Times has dubbed Collins “America’s most popular poet,” and he fittingly served two terms as the U.S. poet laureate from 2001-2003. Billy Collins first performed with WMPAC during their 2016 winter season and will now invite the WMPAC audience into his home study for an intimate reading of his work about art in the time of a pandemic.

This event is free, and you can register at warrenmillerpac.org