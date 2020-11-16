Woman, dog fatally struck by train

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/16/20

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Department reported a 41-year-old woman was hit by a train east of Chinook on Saturday afternoon. The woman, who was with her husband in their car parked near the train tracks, exited the vehicle to capture a picture of a pheasant along with her dog. According to the Sheriff’s report, the woman didn’t appear to hear the train, that was traveling west, as she and the dog were crossing the tracks. Montana Highway Patrol, Chinook Police Department and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Police are working in partnership to investigate the case.