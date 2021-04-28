Workers, Yellowstone Club, staffing agency reach $1M settlement

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 4/28/21

Correction: A previous version of this story’s headline has been changed to include that Hospitality Staffing Solutions was an additional party involved in the $1 million settlement.

A group of Jamaican workers have reached a $1 million settlement with the Yellowstone Club. The workers were working through a nonimmigrant H-2B visa program and filed a suit in September 2018 against the club and the staffing agency that placed the employees at the club with the claim that they were being exploited due to their work visa status. According to a report by the New York Times, the club’s operating company will pay $515,000 toward the settlement and Hospitality Staffing Solutions will cover the remaining $485,000. Payments to the workers will range from $500 to over $14,000.