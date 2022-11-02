Workforce housing: RiverView close to breaking ground 

EBS STAFF

In the final week of October, the Big Sky Owners Association and involved parties reached an agreement to transfer a 1990s easement that had delayed construction on a federally funded apartment complex.

The 100-unit RiverView complex is funded through Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.

“I know they wanted to break ground as soon as possible,” Suzan Scott, executive director of the BSOA which held the easement, told EBS in a phone interview. “We certainly recognized that and wanted to get [the easement] transferred as soon as we could.”

Only a minor property line adjustment must be approved by Gallatin County before the land is officially purchased using resort tax money, said Dave O’Connor, executive director of the Big Sky Community Housing Trust. He cited ‘ballooning construction costs’ as a hurdle for the project but hopes that crews can break ground before the winter or in early spring.

“BSOA came to terms with [Lone Mountain Land Company] and agreed on a value, so that easement was essentially purchased,” O’Connor said in a phone interview.

Matt Kidd, managing director of LMLC—RiverView’s main private developer—commented in an email to EBS.

“LMLC continues to work with the housing trust and all local organizations including BSOA to do everything we can to help build more housing in Big Sky and make this the best possible community,” he wrote. Kidd was unable to share updates on a construction timeline.