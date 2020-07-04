Working together to keep Big Sky safe, open and strong

BIG SKY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

BIG SKY – With the recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Big Sky coupled with the forthcoming summer season starting to bring more and more visitors to the area, the Big Sky Chamber and Visit Big Sky are working to help our community “stay safe, stay open and stay strong.”

The chamber is working in partnership with the Big Sky Resort Area District to utilize Big Sky Relief monies to purchase 50,000 masks. These masks, along with friendly signage will be distributed free of charge to local Big Sky businesses willing to strongly encourage both employees and customers to wear a face covering.

At a recent press conference, Gov. Steve Bullock shared that Montana just passed the 1,000 mark of COVID-19 cases in the state. However, Montana remains last nationwide in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus.

Let’s help keep “last best place” just that—in “last” place by masking up Montana! Be sure to get outside and enjoy a safe 4th of July holiday weekend.