Yellow Mule Trail rescue

Grizzly attack prompts multi-agency response, heli-flight

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

BIG SKY – On Sept. 8, 2023 at 1:47 p.m. Madison County Dispatch received a 911 call from a hunting party where an individual had been attacked by a grizzly bear while tracking a deer. The caller indicated that one of the individuals in their party was in need of immediate medical treatment near Yellow Mule Trail, outside of Big Sky, MT. Due to the location, Madison County requested help from Gallatin County.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Big Sky Section and Heli Team, Montana Fish & Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, Life Flight HelicopterTeam and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputies, responded to the request for aid. The GCSSAR team members along with law enforcement arrived on scene of the attack then quickly transported the patient to Life Flight Helicopter waiting at a nearby helicopter pad. The patient ultimately was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind hunters that having a plan for contingencies along with being able to call for aid is crucial in the backcountry.

The Yellow Mule Trails along with all access to Buck Ridge Trail have been closed by USFS Law Enforcement until further notice.