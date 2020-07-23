Yellowstone Club Community Foundation Spring 2020 Grants Support Community

22 Local Nonprofits Awarded Grants

YELLOWSTONE CLUB COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The Yellowstone Club Community Foundation extended its commitment to the region’s nonprofit sector through its annual spring and summer grant cycle. This summer nearly $500,000 was awarded to 22 local nonprofits.

Understanding the impact COVID-19 has had on our local not-for-profit organizations, and their critical importance to each of the communities they work within, the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation increased the amount granted this cycle.

The grants were awarded to the following exceptional not-for-profit organizations working in the areas of community service, arts and education, health, and conservation efforts:

Gallatin River Task Force–Upper Deer Creek Restoration

Eagle Mount Bozeman–Participant Scholarships

Veterinary Initiative for Endangered Wildlife–Moose Mortalities in the Greater Yellowstone Region

Warren Miller Performing Arts Center–Hybridize WMPAC

Friends of Big Sky Education–Supporting Excellence While Re-opening

Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley–Big Sky School District Triplexes

Big Sky Community Organization–BSCO Parks, Trails Programming: Connecting people with recreational and enrichment opportunities.

Big Sky Discovery Academy–Early Childhood Preschool Tuition Assistance Fund

Big Sky Community Housing Trust–Down Payment Assistance

Montana Legal Services Association–Civil Legal Aid Disaster Response

Bridgercare–Emergency Patient Funding + Peer Education Program

Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance–Conserve Our Canyon

Bozeman Area Community Foundation–Give Big 2021 Partnership

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country Mentoring Programs

Crosscut Mountain Sports Center–Youth Empowerment through Ski Education

Big Sky Youth Empowerment–Volunteer Support

HATCH–NextGen Program

Thrive-Big Sky School Programming

Montana State University Alumni Foundation–Yellowstone Club Community Foundation–Scholarship

Child Bridge Inc.–Recruiting and Equipping Foster Families Who Care for Abused and Neglected Children

University of Montana–Lone Peak High School Fieldwork and Research for the IB Degree

PSIA-AASI NRM-Individual and Member School Scholarships

Thanks to the support of the Yellowstone Club Members, their guests, as well as local community members through three annual fundraisers: the summer Weiskopf Cup golf event, the March Wine and Song Benefit, and the “Name That Run” auction, the YCCF is able offer a biannual grant cycle to qualified organizations within our region.

Yellowstone Club Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) registered non-profit organization. Yellowstone Club Community Foundation was established in 2010 out of a grassroots effort by YC Members to provide a resource to nonprofit community organizations in the greater Big Sky and Gallatin Valley area. Funded by Yellowstone Club members, guests, and the local community, the Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations that promote community services, arts and education, health, and conservation efforts.