Yellowstone East Entrance expected to open Friday

Expect road construction delays, changing weather conditions

EBS STAFF

YELLOWSTONE – After plowing through a few large spring snow storms the past few weeks, Yellowstone National Park announced today that weather permitting, the East Entrance road from Lake Village to Canyon Village will open on Friday, May 6 at 8 a.m.

Spring weather in Montana can be unpredictable with conditions rapidly changing, the park warns. Visitors should be aware that roads may temporarily close due to poor driving conditions.

Additionally, visitors should expect up to 20 minute delays due to road construction and pavement improvements. All roadwork should be complete by Aug. 31

On May 13 at 8 a.m., the South Entrance to West Thumb; Lake Village to West Thumb; West Thumb to Old Faithful; and Tower Junction to Tower Fall roads are planned to open, conditions permitting.

For all current road conditions and statuses, check the park website or call (307) 344-2117.